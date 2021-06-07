A collision between two motorcycles on U.S. 70 east of Hot Springs early Monday killed both drivers.
The Arkansas State Police said that Randall Howell, 33, and Tyson Lopeman, 19, both of Hot Springs, were eastbound on the road about 1:35 a.m. They merged together and their front tires collided, throwing both men from their motorcycles.
They died at the scene.
The wreck happened at 4654 U.S. 70, just west of a rest area.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Justin S. Parker investigated the accident.