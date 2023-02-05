There was no grand prize winner Saturday night of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
2-8-15-19-58, Powerball 10, Power Play 2x.
There were Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally in Florida, New Jersey, Oregon and Pennsylvania.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in New York. There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million in Florida and North Carolina.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Powerball winner of $50,000. There were six Match 4 winners of $100. There were six Match 4 + Power Play winners of $200. There were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were 11 Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $747 million ($403.1 million).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
1-4-50-54-59, Mega Ball 17, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $31 million ($16.6 million cash).