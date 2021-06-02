Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

7-11-33-58-63, Mega Ball 23, Megaplier 2x.

There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million in Kansas and Minnesota.

In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 tickets worth $500, and one Match 4 + Megaplier worth $1,000. There was one Match 3 + Megaball ticket sold, worth $200. There was one Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $400.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $45 million ($30.5 million cash).

Saturday’s Powerball numbers were:

11-13-22-27-46, Powerball 20, Power Play 2x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $268 million ($184.2 million cash).

(Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot).

