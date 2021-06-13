Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Saturday night in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

8-25-34-38-41, Powerball 10, Power Play 3x.

There was no Match 5 of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 ticket sold worth $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play ticket sold worth $300. There were three Match 3 + Powerball tickets sold worth $100. There were five Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play tickets sold worth $300.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $40 million ($28.1 million cash).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

4-43-56-63-68, Mega Ball 13, Megaplier 4x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $22 million ($15.3 million cash).

(Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot).

