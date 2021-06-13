There was no grand prize winner Saturday night in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
8-25-34-38-41, Powerball 10, Power Play 3x.
There was no Match 5 of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 ticket sold worth $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play ticket sold worth $300. There were three Match 3 + Powerball tickets sold worth $100. There were five Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play tickets sold worth $300.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $40 million ($28.1 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
4-43-56-63-68, Mega Ball 13, Megaplier 4x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $22 million ($15.3 million cash).
(Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot).