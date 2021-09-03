Melba Rose, 64, of Ashdown died about 9:38 p.m. Thursday when two vehicles collided on U.S. 71 in Ashdown.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Rose, driving a 2008 model Honda Civic, attempted to enter the highway and crossed the path of a northbound Ford F-150, driven by James F. Nowlin, 55, of TexARKana. They collided and both vehicles overturned.
Nowlin’s truck then collided with a 2010 Pontiac G6 that was parked in a parking lot.
Rose died at the scene. Her body was released to Maddings Funeral Home. Nowlin was taken to the Ochsner-LSU Medical Center in Shreveport for treatment.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Joshua Broughton investigated the wreck.