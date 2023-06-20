There was no grand prize winner Monday night of the national Powerball lottery, but there was a $150,000 winner in Arkansas.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
36-39-52-57-69, Powerball 1, Power Play 3x.
There were one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Tennessee.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $150,000. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $400 million ($207.1 million).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
4-24-34-45-57, Mega Ball 19, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $300 million ($156 million cash).