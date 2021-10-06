The Arkadelphia City Board of Directors met Tuesday to discuss the annual 5-mill tax ordinance and the rezoning of a Pine Street property to make way for a clinic and other businesses expected to be rented on that lot.
The board unanimously approved the second reading of the 5-mill tax ordinance. The ordinance now heads to a third and final reading at the next board meeting.
Directors also gave their nod to the city’s planning commission to rezone three properties on the 2400 block of Pine Street. The former Park Hill Baptist Church property is expected to be razed in the near future to make way for more business spaces and a clinic, a Green Leaf Properties LLC representative told the board. The properties to be rezoned from medium density residential (R-2) to highway commercial (C-2) are located at 215 N. 24th St.; 227 N. 24th St.; and a portion of 2410 Pine Street.
Representing Green Leaf Properties was Scott Nelson of Malvern, who said the plans are to turn one of the existing buildings in the back of the lot into a veterinary clinic, as well as to demolish the larger building that most recently housed Ascent Children’s Health Services. Construction of a new building there would allow new retail and office spaces.
