There was no winner of Tuesday’s national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

1-12-26-36-50, Mega Ball 7, Megaplier 2x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in New York.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $52 million ($24.6 million cash).

In Arkansas, there was Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,000. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There were three Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.

Monday’s Powerball numbers were:

3-4-12-22-28, Powerball 16, Power Play 2x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $313 million ($150.2 million cash).

