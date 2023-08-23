There was no winner of Tuesday’s national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
1-12-26-36-50, Mega Ball 7, Megaplier 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in New York.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $52 million ($24.6 million cash).
In Arkansas, there was Match 4 + Megaplier winner of $1,000. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There were three Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
3-4-12-22-28, Powerball 16, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $313 million ($150.2 million cash).