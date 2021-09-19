Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

5-36-39-45-57, Powerball 11, Power Play 2.

There was one Match 5 winners of $1 million in New Jersey.

In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $100. There were nine Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There was five Match 3 + Powerball winners of $200.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $472 million ($342 million cash).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

4-13-19-63-64, Mega Ball 16, Megaplier 2x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $432 million ($312.8 million cash).

Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

