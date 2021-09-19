There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
5-36-39-45-57, Powerball 11, Power Play 2.
There was one Match 5 winners of $1 million in New Jersey.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $100. There were nine Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There was five Match 3 + Powerball winners of $200.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $472 million ($342 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
4-13-19-63-64, Mega Ball 16, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $432 million ($312.8 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.