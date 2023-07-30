There was no grand prize winner of Saturday’s national Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
10-25-27-34-38, Powerball 2, Power Play 3x.
There were three Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally, one in Kentucky and two in New Jersey.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were seven Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $74 million ($37.5 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
5-10-28-52-63, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 5x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $1.05 billion ($527.9 million cash). It is currently the fourth highest Mega Millions or Powerball jackpot on record.