Arkansas legislators have reached the point in the 2023 legislative session where they file proposed amendments to the Arkansas Constitution. They have until February 8 to submit proposals for debate.
Find a full list of proposals and their sponsors below. The list will be updated as proposals are filed.
Proposed Amendments Filed by the Arkansas Legislature for the 2024 Ballot:
A Constitutional Amendment Repealing the Independent Citizens Commission Which Sets Salaries for Elected Constitutional Officers of the Executive Department, Members of the General Assembly, Justices of the Supreme Court, Judges of the Court of Appeals, and Prosecuting Attorneys; and Authorizing the General Assembly to Set Salaries for Elected Constitutional Officers of the Executive Department, Members of the General Assembly, Justices of the Supreme Court, Judges of the Court of Appeals, and Prosecuting Attorneys.
HOW DO YOU CHANGE THE STATE CONSTITUTION?
Arkansas voters adopted the state constitution in 1874. The only way to change the constitution is through the legislative process currently under way or by citizens collecting and submitting enough voter signatures to qualify their proposals for the statewide ballot.
When you look at the document today, you will see 102 amendments. Voters in 2022 voted down all three proposals from the legislature as well as a proposed amendment from the citizen initiative process.
The Arkansas General Assembly considers constitutional amendments when they meet in an odd-numbered years. They are limited by the state constitution to proposing three constitutional amendments to voters plus one about their salary. Some years, they will send one proposal to the voters, or two or three. When they last considered proposals in 2021, legislators filed 43 constitutional amendments to review. That was one less than they filed in 2019 for the 2020 ballot.
In recent years, proposals covered a variety of topics, calling for partisan elections, a higher threshold for voter approval of ballot issues, renters rights, limits to lawsuit damages, eliminating personal property taxes, and more authority for lawmakers to call extraordinary sessions.
Once the February 8 deadline passes, representatives and senators will narrow down the proposals at State Agencies and Governmental Affairs committee meetings.