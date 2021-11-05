Construction to widen Interstate 30 to six lanes in Saline County requires overnight lane closures on the interstate, according to Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) officials.
Weather permitting, crews will be working in the eastbound and westbound lanes between U.S. Highway 70 (Exit 111) and Sevier Street in Benton (Exit 116).
This continues the ongoing work to widen the Interstate. Lane closures will be periodically utilized throughout the month of November. No lanes will be closed during the Thanksgiving holiday and surrounding travel dates, from November 24 through 29.
Under lane closure conditions, eastbound or westbound traffic will be reduced to one open lane between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m.
Traffic will be controlled with construction barrels and signage, along with assistance from the Arkansas Highway Police. The public is advised to be cautious when traveling in work zones and watch for slower traffic speeds. Areas adjacent to the interstate may experience noise impacts during nighttime hours.
This project (Job CA0601) is part of ARDOT’s Connecting Arkansas Program and includes widening 5.5 miles of Interstate 30 to three lanes in each direction, from the interchange with U.S. Highway 70 (Exit 111) to Sevier Street in Benton (Exit 116). The project also includes improvements at the Highway 67 interchange (Exit 114). More information on this $187.3 million project is available at ConnectingArkansasProgram.com.