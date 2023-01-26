Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined one-tenth of a percentage point, from 3.7 percent in November 2022 to 3.6 percent in December 2022, according to a report released January 24, 2023, by the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services.
According to the report, Arkansas’ civilian labor force rose 263, a result of 596 more employed and 333 fewer unemployed Arkansans. In December, the United States’ jobless rate decreased one-tenth of a percentage point to 3.5 percent.
BLS Programs Manager Susan Price said, “Arkansas’ unemployment rate declined to 3.6 percent in December, as the number of employed in the state grew for the first time since July. While the unemployment rate has slowly increased throughout the second half of 2022, there are still 15,873 more employed over the year and the labor force participation rate is up by three-tenths of a percentage point.”
The ADWS report stated that non-farm payroll jobs in Arkansas decreased by 900 in December to total 1,330,300. Four major industry sectors posted declines, while three sectors added jobs. Professional and business services decreased by 1,600.
Most of the loss was in administrative and support services (-2,000), a subsector which includes employment agencies. Jobs in educational and health services declined by 1,500. The contraction was largely in health care and social assistance (-1,300). Jobs in leisure and hospitality were down 1,300, due in part to the temporary closure of food service contractors at educational facilities. Trade, transportation, and utilities added 2,700 jobs. Gains were posted across all subsectors, related in large part to hiring for the holiday shopping season.
Compared to December 2021, Arkansas’ non-farm payroll jobs are up 19,300. Nine major industry sectors reported annual growth, with five sectors adding 2,700 or more jobs each. Manufacturing jobs rose by 5,000, with expansions in both subsectors. Jobs in educational and health services increased 5,000. Most of the hiring occurred in health care and social assistance (+3,700). Leisure and hospitality added 4,100 jobs, largely in accommodation and food services (+3,900). Jobs in trade, transportation, and utilities rose by 3,900. Expansions in transportation-warehousing-utilities (+2,900) and wholesale trade (+2,800) more than offset losses in retail trade (-1,800). Financial services increased by 2,700 jobs, with hiring in both subsectors. Jobs in professional and business services declined 3,600 over the year. Losses in administrative and support services (-9,100) were offset by gains in management of companies (+5,800).