Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

15-32-36-48-64, Powerball 19, Power Play 3.

There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Maryland.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $300. There were three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $300.

Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $65 million ($43.3 million cash value).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

15-31-40-56-66, Mega Ball 4, Megaplier 3x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $102 million ($67.7 million cash).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you