There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
15-32-36-48-64, Powerball 19, Power Play 3.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Maryland.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $300. There were three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $300.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $65 million ($43.3 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
15-31-40-56-66, Mega Ball 4, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $102 million ($67.7 million cash).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.