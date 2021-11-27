There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
7-27-37-42-59, Mega Ball 2, Megaplier 2x.
There was one Match 5 + Megaplier winner of $2 million in Michigan.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There were three Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There were three Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $102 million ($73.3 million cash).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
10-16-32-63-65, Powerball 17, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $243 million ($171.9 million cash).