The Arkansas Parole Board has made recommendations regarding requests for pardons and commutations.
South Arkansas people receiving “With Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:
Union
Edna Ramirez, theft of property.
South Arkansas people receiving “Without Merit” recommendations for pardons, listed by county:
Columbia
Tiffaney Young, battery second-degree.
The Parole Board issued a pardon for firearms rights only to Stephen Langford of Columbia County, who was previously convicted of residential burglary, possession of stolen property, defacing a firearm and breaking or entering.
South Arkansas people receiving “Without Merit” recommendations for commutations, listed by county:
Hempstead
James Pafford, rape, two counts.
Union
Delarron Washington, aggravated robbery.
In Arkansas, the Parole Board has the authority to assist the governor in exercising his authority to grant pardons and commutations.
A commutation is a reduction in a sentence imposed by a court. It may mean either a lesser term of imprisonment, or reduces a sentence to time served.
A pardon is an act of forgiveness issued by the governor for a crime that has been committed. It may be issued to people either in or out of prison.
Commutation or pardon requests deemed by the Parole Board as “With Merit” are formal recommendations to the governor in favor of the request. “Without Merit” recommendations indicate that the board does not approve of the inmate or parolee’s request. The governor has the authority to accept or reject either Parole Board recommendation.