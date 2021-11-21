There was no grand prize winner Saturday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
40-43-48-59-69, Powerball 19, Power Play 3x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Georgia.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $100. There were two Match 4 + Power Play winners of $300. There were seven Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $213 million ($152.2 million cash).
Saturday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
5-23-52-53-59, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 5x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $83 million ($59.3 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.