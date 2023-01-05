Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Wednesday night of the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

12-32-56-67-68, Powerball 26, Power Play 3x.

There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Connecticut. There were Match 5 winners of $1 million in Arizona and North Carolina.

In Arkansas, there were three Match 4 winners of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $300. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There were six Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners to $300.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $325 million ($165.2 million).

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

25-29-33-41-44, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 4x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $940 million ($483.5 million cash).

