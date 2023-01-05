There was no grand prize winner Wednesday night of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
12-32-56-67-68, Powerball 26, Power Play 3x.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Connecticut. There were Match 5 winners of $1 million in Arizona and North Carolina.
In Arkansas, there were three Match 4 winners of $100. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $300. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There were six Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners to $300.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $325 million ($165.2 million).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
25-29-33-41-44, Mega Ball 18, Megaplier 4x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $940 million ($483.5 million cash).