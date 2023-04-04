There was no grand prize winner of Monday’s national Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
16-30-31-54-68, Powerball 1, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Mississippi.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $170 million ($90.4 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
16-26-27-42-61, Mega Ball 23, Megaplier 4x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $385 million ($203.8 million cash).