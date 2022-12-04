Cody Hiland, former United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, was elected Saturday as the chairman of the Republican Party of Arkansas.
The action came during the party’s annual winter State Committee Meeting.
“It is a great privilege to be elected as the next Republican Party chairman, and I am honored to lead our party into the future,” Hiland said. “Arkansas is primed for success under Governor-elect Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ leadership, and I look forward to working with her and our legislative members to elect more conservatives up and down the ballot. Together, we will continue to fight for conservative values in this state.”
Members of the Republican Party of Arkansas also elected First Vice Chair John Parke of Pulaski County, Second Vice Chair June Wood of Washington County, State Secretary Julie Harris of the Washington County, and State Treasurer Nelda Speaks of Baxter County.
Hiland served as United States Attorney from October 10, 2017 until December 31, 2020. He was appointed to that position by President Donald J. Trump and was unanimously confirmed by the United States Senate.
Prior to his appointment, Hiland was the first Republican elected to the office of Prosecuting Attorney in the 20th Judicial District and was twice elected prosecuting attorney by the people of Faulkner, Van Buren, and Searcy counties.
The Bee Branch native attended Central Baptist College in 1990 through 1992 before receiving his bachelor of science degree from the University of Central Arkansas and his juris doctorate from the William H. Bowen School of Law in Little Rock.