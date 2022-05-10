There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
18-30-35-52-56, Powerball 5, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Connecticut.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $200. There was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There was one Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $68 million ($39.0 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
16-21-33-52-70, Mega Ball 10, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $86 million ($49.1 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.