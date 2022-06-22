Martha Palomares-Zavala, 45, of Hope died about 10:10 p.m. Tuesday in a one-vehicle wreck on Interstate 30 in Miller County.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Palomares-Zavala was driving a 2006 model Chevrolet Tahoe east at about the 6-mile marker. The Tahoe veered off the roadway to the right. She died at the scene.
Injured wsa Luis Hernandez-Cruz, 36, also of Hope. He was taken to Christus-St. Michael Medical Center.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Sgt. Ryne Shelton investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.