Martha Palomares-Zavala, 45, of Hope died about 10:10 p.m. Tuesday in a one-vehicle wreck on Interstate 30 in Miller County.

According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Palomares-Zavala was driving a 2006 model Chevrolet Tahoe east at about the 6-mile marker. The Tahoe veered off the roadway to the right. She died at the scene.

Injured wsa Luis Hernandez-Cruz, 36, also of Hope. He was taken to Christus-St. Michael Medical Center.

The weather was clear and the road was dry.

Sgt. Ryne Shelton investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.

