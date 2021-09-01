There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
8-14-31-58-68, Mega Ball 15, Megaplier 3x.
There was a Match 5 winner of $1 million in Texas. There was one Match 5 + Megaplier winner of $3 million in Wisconsin.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $500. There were four Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $323 million ($239.9 million cash).
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
3-15-45-51-61, Powerball 8, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $345 million ($249.5 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.