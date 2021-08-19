There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
35-36-51-55-61, Powerball 26, Power Play 2x.
There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million in Massachusetts and West Virginia. There was a Match 5 + Power Play winner of $2 million in Connecticut.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $100. There were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $290 million ($209.2 million cash).
Starting Monday, August 23, Powerball jackpot drawings will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
3-6-16-38-56, Mega Ball 24, Megaplier 3x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $256 million ($185.6 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.