A Texarkana man was sentenced to life in prison Monday for the 2017 murder of his girlfriend whose body was recovered from a shallow grave.
Tony Earl Taylor, 61, pleaded no contest to the murder charge, abuse of a corpse and tampering with evidence in the March 2017 stabbing death of Crystal Reed, 35. Taylor killed Reed in their home at the Smith Keys Apartments in TexARKana on March 6, 2017, and buried her body on a hunting lease in Ogden.
Taylor attempted to hide evidence of the crimes at a friend’s house on Pine Street in TEXarkana. Detectives found bloody blankets, a shovel, dirty gloves and rubber boots was recovered from the Texas side location.
Taylor appeared Monday morning before Circuit Judge Carlton Jones. After hearing testimony from Crystal Reed’s mother and cousin, Jones ordered maximum sentences on all three charges. Taylor received life in prison for murder, 10 years for abuse of a corpse and 6 years for tampering with evidence. Jones ordered the sentences to run concurrently.
