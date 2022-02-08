Governor Asa Hutchinson has announced the appointment of South Arkansas residents to Arkansas state boards and commissions.
Chief Percy Wilburn, Lake Village, to the Professional Bail Bond Company and Professional Bail Bondsman Licensing Board. Term expires on September 30, 2027. Replaces Derrick Person.
Jason Sullivan, Mena, to the Board of Trustees of Southern Arkansas University. Term expires on January 14, 2027. Replaces Gwen Story.
Leroy Higginbotham, Crossett, to the Arkansas Fire Protection Services Board. Term expires on October 14, 2024. Reappointment.
Eddie West, Warren, to the Arkansas Fire Protection Services Board. Term expires on October 14, 2023. Replaces Gary Lawrence.
Michael Willhite, Hamburg, to the Arkansas Fire Protection Services Board. Term expires on October 14, 2023. Reappointment.
