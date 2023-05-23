There was no grand prize winner of Monday’s national Powerball jackpot.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
9-38-48-52-68, Powerball 25, Power Play 4x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there were four Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $400.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $190 million ($97.6 million cash).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
5-11-41-44-55, Mega Ball 14, Megaplier 2x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth $150 million.