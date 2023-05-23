Powerball

There was no grand prize winner of Monday’s national Powerball jackpot.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

9-38-48-52-68, Powerball 25, Power Play 4x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there were four Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $400.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $190 million ($97.6 million cash).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

5-11-41-44-55, Mega Ball 14, Megaplier 2x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth $150 million.

