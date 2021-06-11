There was no grand prize winner Wednesday night in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
19-28-46-50-54, Powerball 9, Power Play 2x.
There was no Match 5 of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 tickets sold worth $100. There were four Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play ticket sold worth $200.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $31 million ($21.38 million cash).
There was an unusual delay Wednesday in both the reporting of the Powerball winning numbers and in payout awards. The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery said due to technical difficulties in another state, payouts for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing were delayed.
There was a delay in finalizing the draw results that allowed the jackpot for the Saturday drawing to be calculated and winning tickets to be paid.
ASL Executive Director Eric Hagler said while the majority of jurisdictions, including Arkansas, were able to verify the number of winners in each prize tier quickly, additional processing time was required for one jurisdiction.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
9-22-39-41-54, Mega Ball 19, Megaplier 3x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $20 million ($13.8 million cash).
(Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot).