There was no grand prize winner of Friday’s national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
16-26-27-42-61, Mega Ball 23, Megaplier 4x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Florida.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $385 million ($203.8 million cash).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There were three Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $2,000. There was one Match 3 + Megaball winner of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $800.
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
4-9-24-46-66, Powerball 7, Power Play 3x.
Monday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $147 million ($78.1 million cash).