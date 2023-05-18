Powerball

There was no grand prize winner of Wednesday’s national Powerball jackpot.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

18-34-37-45-51, Powerball 14 Power Play 2x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there were three Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There was one Match 4 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $200.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $163 million ($86.8 million cash).

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

15-34-36-69-70, Mega Ball 17, Megaplier 3x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $132 million ($68.8 million cash).

