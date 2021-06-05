There was no grand prize winner Friday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
4-30-34-41-64, Mega Ball 8, Megaplier 3x.
There were no Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 3 + Megaball tickets sold, worth $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $56 million ($38.3 million cash).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
6-7-11-66-67, Powerball 19, Power Play 3x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $286 million ($196.6 million cash).
(Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot).