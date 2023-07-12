There was no grand prize winner of the national Mega Millions lottery on Friday.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
10-17-33-51-64, Mega Ball 5, Megaplier 2x.
There were Match 5 winners of $1 million in California, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $560 million ($281.1 million cash).
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $20,000. There was one Match 4 winner of $500. There were three Match 3 + Megaball winners of $1,000. There were four Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were five Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $400.
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
2-24-34-53-58, Powerball 13, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $725 million ($366.2 million cash).