Mega

There was no grand prize winner of the national Mega Millions lottery on Friday.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

10-17-33-51-64, Mega Ball 5, Megaplier 2x.

There were Match 5 winners of $1 million in California, South Dakota and Wisconsin.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $560 million ($281.1 million cash).

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $20,000. There was one Match 4 winner of $500. There were three Match 3 + Megaball winners of $1,000. There were four Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were five Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winner of $400.

Monday’s Powerball numbers were:

2-24-34-53-58, Powerball 13, Power Play 2x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $725 million ($366.2 million cash).

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you