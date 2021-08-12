There was no grand prize winner Wednesday in the national Powerball lottery, but there were two $150,000 winners in Arkansas.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
12-18-20-29-30, Powerball 16, Power Play 3x.
There were two Match 5 + Power Play winners of $2 million in Ohio and Wisconsin. There were Match 5 winners of $1 million in California, the District of Columbia and New Jersey.
In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $150,000. There was one Match 4 + Power Play winner of $300. There were six Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were four Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $300.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $258 million ($187.4 million cash).
Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
29-45-50-59-62, Mega Ball 12, Megaplier 2x.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $225 million ($161.2 million cash).
Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.