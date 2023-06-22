A Clark County drug agent is being demoted after finding himself in hot water over a sketchy car wreck.
Effective Friday, June 23, Roy Bethell will no longer be an agent with the Group 6 Narcotics Drug Task Force. Bethell, 50, will instead be assigned to security duties with Clark County’s detention facility/court complex. The demotion comes with a salary decrease of nearly $6,000 per year.
He was notified of this demotion a week ago. Bethell was put in the hot seat after an apparent booze-filled jaunt one Friday night in April, when he took his agency-issued SUV to a collegiate baseball game in Fayetteville. A police report indicates that Bethell crashed the SUV into a tree while negotiating a curve on a dirt road, then drove 1.5 miles before abandoning the vehicle near a federal highway.
After discovering the SUV around midnight, police eventually caught up with Bethell the next day outside his hotel, where he reportedly reeked of “stale” alcohol and had “very bloodshot eyes,” according to the Washington County incident report.
Bethell was initially placed on a five-day suspension immediately upon his return to Clark County.
Authorities in Washington County this week mailed Bethell a citation for the misdemeanor charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving property damage only.
“The final decision was made after an internal investigation was completed,” Sheriff Jason Watson said in a text message Thursday. “There was also a decrease in pay of $5,900.” Watson added that he arrived at his decision after reviewing “all information made available” to him. Asked if he felt his decision was fair, he replied that it was.
Bethell’s charge is a Class C misdemeanor, the lowest classification of violations, punishable by up to 30 days in jail and/or a fine of up to $500. Bethell will have the option of paying the fine by mail or online although the citation lists a court appearance of July 13 in Washington County District Court.
As for the towing bills — $1,400 from a NWA wrecking service in addition to any outstanding invoices from Beene’s Towing & Recovery — the sheriff said that, once the insurance claim is complete, “any money paid out by Clark County will be compensated.”
Asked if the incident would affect personnel policies at the sheriff’s office, Watson said he didn’t expect changes within his agency; “however, I will be visiting with other Group 6 board members to review policy procedures.”
