ASHDOWN -- Domtar fired an employee at its Ashdown paper mill for legally using marijuana away from work, according to a lawsuit filed Friday in Little River County Circuit Ct.
Bryan Prinsen alleges he worked at Domtar Paper Company LLC for more than 11 years before he was fired for using marijuana prescribed to him by a doctor. Prinsen said in his complaint that he had a perfect safety record throughout his employment and had been a medical marijuana user for two years before Domtar gave him the choice to quit his prescription marijuana use or go to drug rehab.
Prinsen was regularly screened for illicit drug use and did test positive for marijuana, but no action was taken because of his status as a medical marijuana patient, according to the complaint. Prinsen accuses Domtar of reclassifying all positions at the Ashdown mill as “safety-sensitive” so that it could get rid of employees using marijuana legally.
Prinsen alleges Domtar is violating Amendment 98 to the Arkansas state constitution.
“Under Amendment 98, employers can decline to hire or fire a medical marijuana patient in a ‘safety-sensitive’ position,’ when the position is designated as ‘safety-sensitive’ in writing and meets the specific qualifications” set forth in the amendment, the complaint said.
