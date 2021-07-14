Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

3-10-17-26-55, Mega Ball 24, Megaplier 2x.

There were no Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there were three Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,000. There were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200, and two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $117 million ($83.6 million cash).

Saturday’s Powerball numbers were:

1-5-29-54-62, Powerball 3, Power Play 2x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $137 million ($98.3 million cash).

(Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot).

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you