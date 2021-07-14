There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
3-10-17-26-55, Mega Ball 24, Megaplier 2x.
There were no Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there were three Match 4 + Megaplier winners of $1,000. There were two Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200, and two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $400.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $117 million ($83.6 million cash).
Saturday’s Powerball numbers were:
1-5-29-54-62, Powerball 3, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth an estimated $137 million ($98.3 million cash).
(Actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot).