Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Monday night of the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

18-43-48-60-69, Powerball 14, Power Play 3x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were five Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners to $300.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $360 million ($188.7 million).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

3-20-46-59-63, Mega Ball 13, Megaplier 3x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $1.1 billion ($568.7 million cash).

