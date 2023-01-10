There was no grand prize winner Monday night of the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
18-43-48-60-69, Powerball 14, Power Play 3x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball winners of $100. There were five Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners to $300.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $360 million ($188.7 million).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
3-20-46-59-63, Mega Ball 13, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $1.1 billion ($568.7 million cash).