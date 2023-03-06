A Lockesburg man died Monday afternoon in a motorcycle wreck on Melrose Road in Sevier County.
According to a preliminary Arkansas State Police report, Kelly J. Purtell, 56, was driving a 2009 model Yamaha west on Melrose Road. The motorcycle left the right side of the road and Purtell was ejected from it. He died at the scene about 1:26 p.m.
His body was released to Wilkerson Funeral Home.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Cpl. Ernesto Echevarria investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.