Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

2-27-42-44-51, Powerball 25, Power Play 2x.

There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million in Illinois and New York.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $100,000. There were no other Match 4 or Match 4 + Powerball winners.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $258 million ($147.4 million cash value).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

3-12-14-18-32, Mega Ball 4, Megaplier 5x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $247 million ($140.6 million cash value).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

2
0
1
0
1

Recommended for you