There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
2-27-42-44-51, Powerball 25, Power Play 2x.
There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million in Illinois and New York.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 + Powerball + Power Play winner of $100,000. There were no other Match 4 or Match 4 + Powerball winners.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $258 million ($147.4 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
3-12-14-18-32, Mega Ball 4, Megaplier 5x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $247 million ($140.6 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.