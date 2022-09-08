Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Wednesday of the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

3-16-30-33-36, Powerball 20, Power Play 3x.

There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $100. There were two Match 3 + Power Play winners of $300.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $186 million ($102.6 million cash value).

Tuesday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

6-17-47-59-68, Mega Ball 2, Megaplier 4x.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $210 million ($114 million cash).

Although the lotteries promote different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

