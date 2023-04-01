-- For most passenger vehicles, the fee would be $3 per new tire, and the legislation would allow four newly created “tire accountability zones” to determine how much to charge for larger tires, like those from semi-trailer trucks and farm equipment (large tire fees couldn’t exceed $7.50 a tire and extra-large tire fees would be capped at $30 a tire).

-- Would require the fees to be levied on tires when new cars and trailers are purchased at the point of registration.

-- Exempts most used tires.

-- Moves the state’s waste tire program from the Division of Environmental Quality to the Department of Finance and Administration.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you