-- For most passenger vehicles, the fee would be $3 per new tire, and the legislation would allow four newly created “tire accountability zones” to determine how much to charge for larger tires, like those from semi-trailer trucks and farm equipment (large tire fees couldn’t exceed $7.50 a tire and extra-large tire fees would be capped at $30 a tire).
-- Would require the fees to be levied on tires when new cars and trailers are purchased at the point of registration.
-- Exempts most used tires.
-- Moves the state’s waste tire program from the Division of Environmental Quality to the Department of Finance and Administration.