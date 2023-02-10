The historic farming family, the Huneycutts, will soon provide another service to Clark County. Ouachita Valley Meats, owned by Luke Huneycutt, Luke’s brother-in-law Jeffrey Liggin, and Luke’s father Ted Huneycutt is set to open by the end of February. Luke and Jeffrey will be running day-to-day operations.
“There’s just something about working with family,” Jeffrey said. “To be with people who have your back, who are there to help you.”
The Huneycutt family has been farming in Clark County since 1882 and were named 2022 Arkansas Family of the Year. They grow wheat, corn, cotton, hay, soybeans and raise cattle on 4,000 acres. Much of their farmland can be found along the Ouachita River valley, creating inspiration for the new meat market’s namesake.
“Everything that we have here is going to be fresh, quality, hand-cut, good meat,” Luke said. “We are going to lay hands on everything that goes through the store.”
All Ouachita Valley meat products will be processed in-house. Just about any butcher meat you can think of will be provided, including ground beef, cured hams, chicken, brats, hot dogs, summer sausage, sliced and cured bacon, and more. A section of the butcher shop will be dedicated to selling beef directly from Clark County farmers. Most of these products will be smoked, even a variety of cheeses.
