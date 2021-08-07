Regional headlines as reported by magnoliareporter.com’s Twitter news feeds. Visit specific sites for more information:
Mills Hayes, Students are returning today to the Arkansas School for Mathematics, Science and the Arts. Seventy percent are fully immunized against COVID-19. … Little Rock Police, Missing person alert for Victory Ray, not seen since Friday. … Multiple sources, Almost 2,600 new COVID-19 cases reported in AR on Saturday, 21 new deaths. … NOLA.com, Fifty years ago this week, crews drove the first construction pilings for the building that reinvented the city’s skyline and image: The Superdome. … KARK 4 News, White County man arrested in stabbing death of mother, injuries to father. … KTRE News, Texas Democrats continue holdout, don’t show up for new session. … Mitchell McCoy, Marion School District confirms 59 students, nine employees have tested positive for COVID-19 since Monday – more than 900 in quarantine. … Arkansas Blog, Bigelow High School physically cuts out pages of yearbook before distribution. Reason: Accurate recitation of year’s top news events, including police killing. Yearbook advisor quits. … Arkansas Business, Marijuana dispensary license will go to reserve list companies, including Southwest Arkansas.
National/International:
Scott Gottlieb, MD, More evidence COVID is being spread primarily through aerosols, underscoring the importance of wearing higher quality masks. … AP Oddities, San Diego Zoo celebrates birth of a southern tamandua, commonly known as a lesser anteater. … Multiple sources, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo could face misdemeanor charge over groping allegation. … Stars and Stripes, The aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth and its strike group made a port call Friday at U.S. Naval Base Guam. … Multiple sources, Starting Monday, Amazon will require all 900,000 U.S. warehouse workers to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. … Multiple sources, Senate edges toward final vote on President Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill. … Multiple sources, Sturgis, ND motorcycle rally under way.