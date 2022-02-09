There was no grand prize winner Tuesday in the national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
1-17-20-52-54, Mega Ball 2, Megaplier 3x.
There were two Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally, both in Indiana.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 4 winner of $500. There were four Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were two Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $600.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $42 million ($28.1 million cash).
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
5-15-38-47-65, Powerball 10, Power Play 3x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $158 million ($107.8 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.