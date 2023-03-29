Mega Millions

There was no grand prize winner of Tuesday’s national Mega Millions lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

2-3-18-32-68, Mega Ball 24, Megaplier 4x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in California.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $355 million ($187.6 million cash).

In Arkansas, there were two Match 4 winners of $500. There were four three Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were four Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $800.

Monday’s Powerball numbers were:

19-26-36-43-58, Powerball 14, Power Play 3x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $132 million ($71.4 million cash).

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you