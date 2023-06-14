Mega

There was no grand prize winner of the national Mega Millions lottery on Tuesday.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:

8-10-19-44-47, Mega Ball 4, Megaplier 4x.

There was no Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally.

Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $281 million ($145.2 million cash).

In Arkansas, there were three Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were three Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $800.

Monday’s Powerball numbers were:

2-3-16-23-68, Powerball 7, Power Play 2x.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $340 million ($175.5 million).

