There was no grand prize winner of the national Mega Millions lottery on Tuesday.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
8-10-19-44-47, Mega Ball 4, Megaplier 4x.
There was no Match 5 winners of $1 million nationally.
Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be $281 million ($145.2 million cash).
In Arkansas, there were three Match 3 + Megaball winners of $200. There were three Match 3 + Megaball + Megaplier winners of $800.
Monday’s Powerball numbers were:
2-3-16-23-68, Powerball 7, Power Play 2x.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be worth $340 million ($175.5 million).