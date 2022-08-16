An Arkadelphia man died about 3:34 p.m. Monday in a freak accident on U.S. 67 near the Gum Springs community (Clark County).
Max Brown, 64, owner of Max Brown Insurance, was driving a 2020 model Ford F-150 south on the highway, just north of the Arkansas 26 intersection.
A northbound 2001 model Western Star tractor-trailer coming from the opposite direction lost part of its driveshaft. The piece went airborne, bounced off the asphalt pavement and went through the windshield of Brown’s truck, killing him.
The driver of the Western Star was not injured and was not identified in the Arkansas State Police report of the fatality.
The weather was clear and the road was dry.
Trooper Kendrick Davis investigated the wreck for the Arkansas State Police.
Editor’s Note: Preliminary Arkansas State Police fatality reports sometimes contain information that turns out to be inaccurate. Typical errors include spelling errors in names, or incorrect ages; outdated hometown information; vehicle direction of travel; and incident times. The ASP sometimes corrects these errors in updated reports.