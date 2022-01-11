The State of Arkansas will distribute $50 million to hospitals around the state to fund extra beds which will be used to help with the surge in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
The request was approved by the Arkansas American Rescue Plan Act Steering Committee, and the disbursement of this funding requires legislative approval.
None of the additional beds are in South Arkansas hospitals.
The proposed plan includes adding 98 COVID ICU beds and 167 COVID medical beds to be funded for timelines of 28-45 days based on the recommendations from the Arkansas Department of Health. The hospitals which will receive those beds are:
Baptist Health Medical Center-Conway, 28 beds for 28 days
Baptist Health-Van Buren, 35 beds for 28 days
Conway Regional Medical Center, 34 beds for 45 days
CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs, 30 beds for 45 days
CHI St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock, 30 beds for 45 days
Mercy Hospital Fort Smith, 16 beds for 45 days
Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas in Rogers, 18 beds for 30 days
St. Bernard’s Medical Center in Jonesboro, 21 beds for 30 days
Unity Health-White County Medical Center, 35 beds for 45 beds
Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, 8 beds for 45 days
Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock, 10 beds for 30 days
The Arkansas American Rescue Plan Act Steering Committee was created in 2020 to make recommendations on the distribution of approximately $1.57 billion in COVID-19 relief funding from the federal government.