Powerball

There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.

According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:

7-15-22-36-64, Powerball 13, Power Play 2x.

There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Georgia.

In Arkansas, there was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.

Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $101 million ($59 million cash value).

Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:

11-41-43-44-65, Mega Ball 13, Megaplier 3x.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $112 million ($64.9 million cash value).

Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.

Click an emoticon to express your reaction to this article.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you