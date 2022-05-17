There was no grand prize winner Monday in the national Powerball lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Powerball lottery numbers were:
7-15-22-36-64, Powerball 13, Power Play 2x.
There was one Match 5 winner of $1 million in Georgia.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100. There were two Match 3 + Powerball + Power Play winners of $200.
Wednesday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $101 million ($59 million cash value).
Friday’s Mega Millions numbers were:
11-41-43-44-65, Mega Ball 13, Megaplier 3x.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be an estimated $112 million ($64.9 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.