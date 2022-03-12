There was no grand prize winner of Friday’s national Mega Millions lottery.
According to the Multi-State Lottery Association, the six Mega Millions lottery numbers were:
24-28-39-44-66, Mega Ball 25, Megaplier 3x.
There was no Match 5 winner of $1 million nationally. Wednesday's $128 million jackpot ticket was sold in New York.
In Arkansas, there was one Match 3 + Powerball winner of $100.
Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot will be worth an estimated $22 million ($14.5 million cash).
Wednesday’s Powerball numbers were:
13-22-34-51-67, Powerball 10, Power Play 2x.
Saturday’s Powerball jackpot will be an estimated $112 million ($76.8 million cash value).
Although the lotteries post different figures, actual winnings after taxes are slightly more than half of the total jackpot.